Q2 Billings Area Weather: A soggy start to Fall

BILLINGS — Excessive rainfall is possible for a good portion of the area today as an area of low pressure begins to slide across northern Wyoming this afternoon. Rain lingers tomorrow before the low moves away Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and more seasonal daytime temperatures.

The Beartooths/Absarokas are under a Winter Weather Advisory through tomorrow afternoon. Higher elevations could get over half a foot of snow impacting the Beartooth Highway/Pass so plan accordingly if you plan to head that way.

Dry conditions move in Sunday through the middle of next week as daytime highs steadily warm up, but a double dose of cold fronts will cool temperatures down again later in the week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s/60s today, 60s tomorrow, 60s/70s on Sunday, 70s on Monday, 70s/80s on Tuesday then 60s/70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com