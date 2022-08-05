Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler with showers

BILLINGS — We are in the wake of a strong cold front, so we’ll be enjoying cooler daytime highs through the weekend and especially on Saturday when much of the area won’t get out of the 60s. Could we see record cool daytime highs? A nice change of pace.

Monsoonal moisture will continue to stream into the area kicking up showers on and off this afternoon through Saturday night. A few lingering showers will also be possible Sunday morning. Billings, along with areas north, could receive up to .50” of rain with areas south and east pushing for 1" if not more. Areas west could get up to .25".

We slide back into hotter daytime temperatures starting Monday that will last through at least the middle of the week. Not expecting much (if any) rain during that stretch.

Wildfire smoke will be thick this morning then lighten up a bit during the afternoon. Those with respiratory issues should still use caution when heading outdoors.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, mainly 60s on Saturday, 70s/80s on Sunday then 90s on Monday through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s through Sunday night then 50s/60s next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

