Q2 Billings Area Weather: Drying out and getting warmer

BILLINGS — Most of the area should dry out by this afternoon as daytime temperatures warm up, but mountain snow is still possible through this evening in the Beartooths, Absarokas, and the Bighorns.

It won't be as windy today, but gusts 30-40 mph are still possible west of Yellowstone County. Expect breezy conditions in Billings.

An unsettled weather pattern will push several disturbances through the area across the weekend as Pacific moisture pumps into the region keeping light rain showers and mountain snow in the forecast through at least early next week. Not expecting much rain accumulation in the lower elevations, but a few inches of snow per day could fall above 6000' in the mountains during this stretch.

Gap flow will increase across the weekend and times of strong crosswinds will blow along I-90 from Big Timber to Livingston through early next week.

Daytime highs will range from the 30s (northeast), 40s (west) and 50s/60s elsewhere today, 50s/60s across the weekend and Monday, 50s on Tuesday then 40s/50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s tonight, 30s/40s tomorrow night, 20s/30s on Sunday night, 30s on Monday night then 20s/30s through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com