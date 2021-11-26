Q2 Billings Area Weather: FRIDAY AM 11-26

BILLINGS — Winds will continue to be an issue from Livingston to down along the Beartooth foothills where a Wind Advisory remains in effect through late this afternoon. Wind gusts over 65 mph are likely. Gusts up to 40 possible in Billings.

We stay warmer than normal through early December. In fact, Billings is eyeballing a shot to tie the record daytime high on Sunday of 61°. Miles City, Livingston, Sheridan and Cody could flirt with records, too. Some areas could reach record temps on Monday afternoon as well.

Today is opening day at Red Lodge where some models are trying to put an inch or two of new snow up on the mountain later in the day. Fingers are crossed!

Overnight lows through early next week will stay mostly in the 30s.

