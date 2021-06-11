Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Calm, Dry Stretch Begins

BILLINGS — TGIF!

We are done with the wicked weather and the forecast moving forward is, well, straightforward.

High pressure takes over bringing drier and calmer conditions to the area. In fact, we're probably not going to see any rain at least well into next week. Plus, we're also going to get hotter.

We'll enjoy cooler temperatures today due to the cold front that brought the severe weather yesterday. Highs only topping out in the mid to upper 70s which is seasonal for this time of the year. Daytime highs warm up across the weekend and get into record heat territory the first part of next week pushing 20-30° above average in some places.

Today's highs will be in mid to upper 70s, upper 80s Saturday, and low 90s Sunday. There is a good chance for record daytime highs Monday and Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach the low 100s, the first time it's cracked 100° in Billings since September 5th of last year when the high hit 102°.

Nightly lows will be in the low to mid 50s through the weekend then low to mid 60s next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

