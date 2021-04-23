Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning Snow, Chilly Today

Good morning.

Light snow continues to fall as we wake up making for a cautious morning commute. Watch out for slick and slushy roads, bridges, and overpasses. There may also be some icing. Snow will taper off as we get into late morning and early afternoon. Having said that, would not be surprised if we still see a few flakes during the day. Roads will be wet during your drive home.

Not only has the front brought snow but it will also keep daytime highs well below average today. Temperatures this afternoon will stall in the upper 30s to low 40s, but some spots could reach the mid 40s. Weak high pressure begins to slowly take hold and will allow for some clearing this afternoon and evening.

Although cloudy, Billings should stay dry on Saturday, but showers look to move in by the evening as a trough begins moving in from the Pacific Northwest. We'll hold onto a chance for rain Sunday and Monday as that trough slides through. A ridge of high pressure takes over on Tuesday bringing drier conditions back into play.

Weekend highs will rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s. Nightly lows will be mainly in the 30s.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

