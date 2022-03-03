Q2 Billings Area Weather: Freezing rain and fog possible Wednesday night / Thursday morning

BILLINGS — Warmer and colder air are coming together northeast of Billings and will slowly move northeasterly through Thursday morning. It is along this line where a wintry mix of precipitation will occur, including freezing rain for areas around and east of Miles City.

This could mean quickly changing conditions on I-94 and US 12 from Miles City to the North Dakota state line. Expect icy surfaces and possible ice freezing on windshields. If precipitation changes to snow, expect about an inch of accumulation.

There is some possibility of fog around Yellowstone (Billings) and the surrounding counties overnight through Thursday morning. After a mild day with highs in the 50s in southern Montana and 50s/60 in northern Wyoming, colder air arrives.

Friday, temperatures will stay in the 30s throughout the day with a good chance of accumulating snow Friday night / Saturday morning.

