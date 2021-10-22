Q2 Billings Area Weather: Forecast for the weekend... and beyond!

BILLINGS — Despite some cooling, temperatures will remain above seasonal averages through Monday. Highs will be mainly in the 50s to low 60s and trend just a little warmer Monday.

There is a chance of mainly mountain now this weekend, but winds down the east mountain slopes will keep the lower elevations breezy and drier. The best chance of showers will be Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Winds on Wednesday could gust to 40 mph over a wide area and closer to 60 mph possible closer the mountains west of Billings.

Billings forecast:

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Variable wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Westerly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Showers later.