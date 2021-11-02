Q2 Billings Area Weather: Forecast as quiet as a guilty cat

BILLINGS — The weather pattern stays quiet. A high pressure ridging will build across the area Tuesday night bringing warming temperatures through Thursday.

A clear night and a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday will come with slowly warming temperatures. Lows will slip to the 20s/30s and high mainly 50s. Thursday will warm to the upper 50s to 60s.

An upper low will move from the Pacific Northwest coast and approach from the west during the day Thursday, This will bring rain and snow showers by late Thursday night through Friday morning for the mountains and foothills. Some of these showers will move out onto the plains late Thursday night into Friday but rain amounts will be light.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Westerly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Westerly wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southerly wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

