Q2 Billings Area Weather: For now fog, then warm and dry days follow

BILLINGS — Areas of fog will persist in some of the area overnight. But the major weather theme in the coming days is warmer and drier days than a typical December.

Bridges and overpasses will be especially prone to slick roads late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for areas east and southeast of Billings. Reduce speed, as changes could come quickly.

Fog will affect visibility in some areas, including I-90 toward Sheridan and I-94 to Miles City. Baker and Broadus could also experience visibility reduced to around a half a mile at times through Wednesday morning.

Morning temperatures will be mainly 20s Wednesday, gradually warming to the low 30s in the days to come. In the next week, highs will gradually rise from the mid-to-lower 40s to the mid-to-lower 50s.

Dry conditions will continue possibly through Christmas with a very high probability of warmer-than-average days.