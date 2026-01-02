Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fog tonight, iso'd AM showers & PM sunbreaks on Friday

BILLINGS — Low clouds and areas of fog have been pushing into eastern Montana from the east, and that won't change until at least late Friday morning. Most areas east and north of Billings will be under a Dense Fog Advisory through 11AM Friday, with some visibility dropping below 1/2 mile. Be sure to drive carefully and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.

A small disturbance will bring western Montana some rain and snow late tonight, and a few rain and snow showers are possible in southern Montana and northern Wyoming on Friday morning. Amounts will be light, however, and it won't last long. Many will stay dry. We can expect a breezy mix of sun and clouds the rest of Friday and Saturday, and highs will remain well above average.

A ridge of high pressure will keep our area dry for most of the first week of January. There will be better chances for rain and snow in western Montana, and only a few disturbances will have a chance to bring us a little rain and snow through late next week. Our best chances for showers will be Sunday and Wednesday, but amounts will be light. We'll have more wind than snow and rain.