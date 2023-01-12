Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fog to the east and wind to the wet of Billings

BILLINGS — Dense fog persists in eastern Montana. Winds will increase near Livingston and Nye. Billings may be affected a little by both, but mainly we will be watching the thermometer rise.

Another night of dense fog for areas east and north of Billings with some areas experiencing visibility below 1/4 of a mile at times. Slick roads, sidewalks and especially bridges and overpasses are possible with frost in the morning.

Some of this may develop near Billings by early Thursday.

As high pressure build in from the west, wind gusts to 50 mph are expected near Livingston / Nye Wednesday night, Thursday and tapering off Friday.

Lows will drop to the teens in the areas most likely affected by the fog to the north and east of Billings, with 20s elsewhere.

Thursday afternoon, highs will be in the 40s from Billings to the west and 30s to the east.

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest this week, and for many places the warmest so far at this early point in 2023. Highs will hit the 40s to low 50s with Billings on the warm end of the scale.