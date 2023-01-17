Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fog and snow come and go but temperatures stay firm

BILLINGS — Fog and slick roads overnight through Tuesday morning develop over much of south central to southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Fog could reduce visibility to around ¼ mile at times.

Wet surfaces could freeze as overnight temperatures fall to mainly the 20s. Slow down and allow extra time for travel. Conditions should improve late Tuesday morning.

Much of the fog should lift Tuesday morning with visibility gradually improving. But be aware of possible quick changing conditions if traveling.

A decent chance of 1" to 2" of new snow develops Tuesday in the mountains to the south of Billings and Sheridan Foothills. Some of the foothills locations could pick up around an inch of snow.

Low temperatures will generally be in the mid-teens to 20s in most of the area for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees across southern Montana and northern Wyoming through the weekend with 20s in northeast Montana.

Sunday holds our best chance at snow and temperatures are showing signs of getting colder next week.

