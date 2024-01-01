Q2 Billings Area Weather: Focus is on weekend weather changes

BILLINGS — While the early part of 2024 looks a lot like December, 2023, our warm and dry weather pattern seems destined for changes. That could start this weekend.

Temperatures remain consistent this week with highs mainly in the mid-to-lower 40s and lows mostly 20s. Dry days can be expected.

By the weekend, a shift in the pattern means cooler days. By Sunday, highs are on track to be in the teens and 20s and lows tumble to the teens and even some single digits.

Snow looks to be light but widespread by Saturday. After a break early next week, more snow is possible. Check back as we fine tune the details.