Q2 Billings Area Weather: Flurries with decreasing clouds

BILLINGS — Watch out for slick roads this morning during your commute. A few lingering snow showers will be possible today and tomorrow especially in eastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming as daytime highs remain on the chilly side.

We're into a dry stretch with a healthy dose of sunshine for the final weekend of Winter. Temperatures will stay cooler than average before pushing back to near seasonal on Sunday.

Spring begins on Monday afternoon and it should be a beautiful start to the new season.

A look ahead to next week suggests another unsettled pattern will return by mid-week meaning more rain and snow is possible along with a cool down. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s through Saturday then 40s/50s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight through Saturday night then mainly 20s Sunday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com