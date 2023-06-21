Q2 Billings Area Weather: Flood Watch Friday and Saturday

BILLINGS — Friday and Saturday, a weather system will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. There will be a risk for strong thunderstorms, with hail and high winds Friday afternoon and evening.

There is also a risk of heavy rainfall with the showers and storms that could produce potential flooding. There is still some uncertainty for exact placement and amounts of the heavy rainfall, so check back for updates.

As showers and a few thunderstorms end Wednesday evening, Thursday is relatively quiet with lows in the upper 30s near the mountains, 40s near Billings and low 50s int eh eastern Montana plains. With only isolated showers and storms, highs highs edge to mainly 60s and a few low 70s.

The storms system moves in Friday with severe weather potential highest well east of Billings closer to the Dakotas. But there is a good chance of rain for nearly any location with possible heavy rain that could cause flash flooding.

Current estimates are for as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain for the two-day period.

