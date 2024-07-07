Q2 Billings Area Weather: Flirting with record heat by Thursday

Monday through Thursday, a building high pressure ridge leads to a warming and drying trend. Temperatures climb solidly into the 90s by Tuesday and could hit 100 degrees by Thursday. Overnight temperatures still cool early Monday to the upper 40s and 50s. A quiet weather day Monday with end with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Expect even more 90s Tuesday. Highs will continue to climb, with Thursday looking to be the hottest. Record highs of 102 in Billings; 98 in Livingston; 103 in Miles City; and 100 in Sheridan, Wyoming may not fall but will be challenged. The relative humidity is expected to drop to the teens during the afternoon heat beginning midweek. Add a brisk breeze at times, and fire risk will go up. By the end of the week we expect an increase in monsoon moisture and potential for high-based thunderstorms.