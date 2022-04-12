Q2 Billings Area Weather: First the snow and then the cold

BILLINGS — As snow tapers off from west to east, we will continue to have consequences from wind and cold temperatures leading to blowing and drifting snow, and even colder wind chill values.

As some snow melts on roadways and sidewalks, temperatures 15 to 30 degrees below the seasonal averages will re-freeze causing slick spots, many masked below the snow. Take your time and limit travel even around town.

A number of record cold readings are on track to be broken in the coming days with single digits and teens in the mornings and 20s in the afternoons. Thursday morning is shaping up to be especially cold.

The most hazardous weather will remain closer to the Dakotas where the system stalls with the potential for blizzard conditions through Wednesday and some areas through Thursday morning.