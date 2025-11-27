Q2 Billings Area Weather: First snow, then a chilly holiday weekend ahead

BILLINGS — Tonight Through Thursday (Thanksgiving): Expect thick fog in eastern Montana and Wyoming, especially Thursday morning. Visibility could be dangerously low for drivers, and could even be a factor near Billings.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly dry with average November temperatures in the 30s to mid-40s. Mountain areas might see light snow showers.

Friday: 2-5 inches of snow expected across south-central Montana with 1-3 inches for southeast Montana and north-central Wyoming. Strong winds will make driving treacherous by blowing snow and reducing visibility with the most widespread snowfall of the season so far.

Weekend: Saturday brings much colder air with most highs int he 20s. Sunday and Monday mornings could see temperatures at or below zero with easily the coldest weather of the season to date.

If you're driving this holiday weekend, be extra cautious Friday through Monday. Even light snow can create slippery conditions, and the combination of fresh snow and strong winds Friday will make for dangerous driving conditions.