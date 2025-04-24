Q2 Billings Area Weather: First showers, then warmer, followed by heavier rain

BILLINGS — Bands of precipitation are impacting eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Wednesday evening. Light rain has been observed in Sheridan County, Wyoming, with snow in the Bighorn Mountains.

Expect increasing precipitation chances throughout the evening and into Friday. Most of the rain will be south of I-90, with the heaviest precipitation will be south of US-212, particularly in Carter County and the mountain foothills, where there is an 80% chance of receiving more than 0.25 inches of rain.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 6,000 feet, with snowfall of 4-8 inches likely in the Beartooth and Bighorn Mountains. Carter County may see wet snow around 3,500 feet, with 1-3 inches expected in higher hills.

Thursday will be cooler, with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s °F. Warmer temperatures (mid-50s to low 60s °F) are expected on Friday ahead of an approaching upper low.

On Saturday to Sunday, there are low chances of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. A cold front will push through the area on Sunday, increasing precipitation chances significantly, especially in the evening. The highest chances for storms and precipitation are over eastern parts of the region.

Rainfall amounts are expected to reach up to an inch in the mountains, with potential concerns for flash flooding, especially in burn scar areas. In higher elevations, there is a 40-80% chance of receiving at least 6 inches of snow, with localized amounts of 12-18 inches possible in the highest elevations of the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains.

Snow levels will fall into the weekend, raising concerns for a rain/snow mix, particularly near burn areas. Travelers should be cautious of potentially reduced visibility and wet roads, especially along US-212 through Carter County.

Stay updated on any changes to this forecast, particularly regarding precipitation and temperature shifts. Be cautious of rapidly changing weather conditions, especially if traveling.

Prepare for possible flash flooding in susceptible areas due to the combination of rain and melting snow.