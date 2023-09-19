Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fire risk turns into a cooler week ahead

BILINGS — A cold front moving through Monday night is a signal of a changing weather pattern. Cooler afternoons and a better chance of rain is on the way.

As the cold front moved through, it has been creating strong wind gusts throughout the day on Monday, up to over 40 miles an hour in the Billings area. The cooler temperatures will start to settle in, especially by later into the work week.

An upper low in the Pacific Northwest starts to dig to the South. By late Wednesday or Thursday, it will create some showers or a few isolated thunderstorms and even some higher elevation snow. The timing and intensity of the rain is still unclear.

Most of the area will be in the 50s Tuesday morning and mainly in the 70s Tuesday afternoon. Expect sunshine mixed with a few clouds and overall, a quieter weather.

Temperatures stay in the 70s again on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The real cool down will start to build in as that through digs in Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s.