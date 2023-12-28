Q2 Billings Area Weather: Finishing off 2023 weather quietly

BILLINGS — Little ripples move across the region in the coming days. But consistent temperatures and dry days for the lower elevations continue until we turn the calendar.

The quiet weather pattern will hold area temperatures to the 30s and 40s for highs and mainly 20s for the lows. The higher elevations and the Bighorn Basin will stay chillier, especially in the mornings.

Other than a few snow showers favoring the west facing mountain slopes, the forecast stays dry. At the same time, winds are generally lighter than we would expect during a period of mild winter weather.

As waves move across the area from the Pacific, clouds will be variable. There are signs that the temperatures will cool closer to seasonal averages later next week, and some light showers could develop. Check back for updates!