Q2 Billings Area Weather: Finally shifting gears in the weather

BILLINGS — Severe storms are ending Monday evening in eastern Montana, leaving moderate rain and occasional thunder. While a few storms are expected Tuesday, midweek look very warm and dry.

A big storm hit Shepherd and Huntley Monday evening, causing damage with wind speeds up to 76 mph, hail the size of ping pong balls, and large hail drifts affecting homes and trees. A few funnel clouds were seen, but no tornadoes were confirmed.

Monday night, another wave of rain is expected, mainly in southern Montana and northern Wyoming. On Tuesday, there’s a chance for more showers and isolated storms, but they are not expected to be severe.

The weather will become drier and warmer later this week, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Starting midweek, a pattern of limited rain seem likely. However, by the weekend, there could be an increase in showers and thunderstorms again, especially in the western areas, depending on an approaching weather system.

Sunday could see temperatures drop back into the 60s, depending on the strength of the incoming weather system.