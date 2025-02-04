Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer snow showers overnight, still quite cold Tuesday

BILLINGS — We have had fairly steady snow in much of Montana and Wyoming as this stream of moisture has moved over the arctic cold air in the region. This band of snow will start pushing northward and out of our region late this evening through early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will still be quite cold, but it will be drier for almost everyone, too.

A small disturbance will push that band of snowy weather back toward our part of the world on Wednesday, but the snow will be much lighter than what we received Sunday and Monday. Thursday will be a chilly and drier day, but the breezes will also be a bit stronger, so although temperatures will rise a bit, it will still feel quite cold for most of us.

Another small trough of low pressure will bring more chances for snow showers Friday and early Saturday before clearing our region. Sunday looks to be another drier day with a little more sunshine, but it will still be cold. Another wave of energy currently appears on track to move our way by next Monday, bringing another round of snow to our area.