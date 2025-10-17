Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds, weaker wind and seasonably mild Saturday

Active weather continues through Monday, with somewhat quieter weather later next week
Jason Stiff
BILLINGS — It has been a windy end to the work and school week for much of Montana and Wyoming, but we also had milder and brighter weather than we've had all week. That being said, we'll still have a chance for rain showers and mountain snow showers this evening as a wave passes overhead. Little rain and snow will fall, however.

Saturday will be a somewhat quieter day than Friday, and although we'll still have moderate to strong breezes at times, the wind will be weaker, too. Highs will fall a bit on Saturday compared to Friday, but only to seasonable upper 50s. Another disturbance will move our way on Sunday, quickly changing our weather once again through Monday.

We'll have more valley rain and mountain snow showers on Sunday, and the wind will get stronger through Monday with lingering rain and mountain snow showers. We'll likely get more wind than precipitation on Friday. Beginning next Tuesday we'll have a modest break in our weather pattern with mild partly cloudy days and moderate breezes.

