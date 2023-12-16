Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer Clouds, Weaker Wind And Cooler Highs On Sunday

BILLINGS — As expected, stronger wind returned to many parts of central and southern Montana on Saturday, with many gusts 40-55 mph. A Wind Advisory will continue for the Livingston area through early Sunday morning. We can expect fewer clouds Sunday compared to Saturday, and the wind won't be as strong. We can expect a mostly sunny and breezy day.

Although another area of low pressure will push over northeast Montana Sunday, it is so moisture-starved that we don't have any good chances for rain or snow. The breezy weather will continue Monday, but temperatures will also remain above average. A ridge of high pressure will keep our area under a mild mix of sun and high clouds Tuesday and Wednesday.

The above-average temperatures will continue through the end of the week, which also marks the end of autumn and the beginning of winter Thursday evening. The ridge which kept our weather unseasonably mild will get pushed east next Friday and Saturday. Western Montana will get light snow, but we'll see if it can bring any snow to the east side by Christmas.