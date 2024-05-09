Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds and showers overnight, bright on Friday

BILLINGS — It's taken most of the week, but the slow-moving Pacific storm which brought so much rain, snow and wind to Montana and Wyoming is on its way out of our region. We will have lingering rain and snow showers Thursday evening, mainly south and west of Billings, and a clearing of our sky late Thursday night through Friday morning with seasonably cool lows.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the northern Rockies Friday and this weekend, and that will allow our temperatures to rise and our sky to clear much of Friday and Saturday. We'll have a few more clouds Saturday afternoon, and additional clouds Sunday afternoon, which will bring a slight chance of showers to our area Mother's Day afternoon and evening.

The ridge of high pressure will be short-lived, as a couple more troughs of low pressure move toward our region next week. The first will arrive next Monday, bringing a better chance of rain showers, thunderstorms, and high elevation snow through Tuesday. A second wave of energy will bring a cooling trend and better chances of rain the second half of next week. Highs will be seasonable.