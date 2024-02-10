Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds Saturday with more snow chances ahead

BILLINGS — Light snow has fallen in some parts of Montana and Wyoming thus far on Friday, but for most places, it hasn't amounted to much yet. That will change this evening and overnight for mainly the mountains and foothills where some could receive up to 4-6 inches of snow. Only trace/light amounts are expected in the lower elevations.

Most areas will have fewer clouds on Saturday as a small ridge of high pressure begins to build over the northern Rockies. We can expect increasing clouds Sunday afternoon, with isolated showers of rain and snow. We'll also have some gusty wind at times this weekend, but the wind will help to raise temperatures above average Sunday and Monday.

Another trough of low pressure will start pushing toward Montana and Wyoming for much of next week, and after continued warmer than average weather next Tuesday, we can expect increasing clouds, colder air and better chances of snow the second half of next week. Wednesday will bring the best chance of snow, with more on Thursday and Friday.