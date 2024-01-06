Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer Clouds Saturday, With Big Weather Changes Ahead

BILLINGS — A small wave of energy brought clouds, gusty wind and light snow to Montana and Wyoming on Friday, but it's also on its way out of the northern Rockies. We'll have a clearing of the sky tonight, and it will be seasonably chilly. Saturday will begin with sun with increasing clouds, with highs in the 30s and lower 40s.

A much larger trough of low pressure will move over the western United States Sunday and Monday, but we'll miss a lot of its energy. We will have colder air, gusty wind, and another chance for snow on Sunday, followed by brief clearing next Monday. Stronger wind will arrive next Tuesday along with bigger weather changes.

Another storm will push colder air over our region the latter half of next week, and we'll have daily chances for mainly light snow from late Tuesday through next Friday. The other big change will be the push of the coldest air of the season late next week, with highs in the single digits and lows below zero along with gusty wind. Be safe!