Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds Saturday, but gusty wind for many areas

BILLINGS — Much of our area and seasonable temperatures on Friday, but our far eastern counties had a more winter-like day with cold air, wind and light snow reducing visibility. That storm is on its way out, and we'll have decreasing clouds and temperatures Friday night. Lows will be mainly in the teens and 20s.

Saturday will bring more sunshine, but another round of wind near Livingston and Big Timber, and that will last through the weekend. We'll also have breezy weather Saturday in Billings with stronger wind at times on Sunday. We can expect increasing clouds Sunday as another storm approaches our region.

Late Sunday and Monday a fast-moving disturbance will race over Montana and Wyoming, and we'll have a chance of light snow in the lower elevations with a little more for the mountains. Late Monday through Wednesday we'll have decreasing clouds, followed by increasing clouds next Thursday and Friday.