Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds overnight with more warm sun on Friday

BILLINGS — After a fairly quiet morning, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms bubbled up over Montana and Wyoming Thursday afternoon. Although a few areas will have a chance for rain and storms, most of us will remain dry, and we'll have decreasing clouds tonight through the early Friday with cool lows.

Friday will be brighter and warmer much of the day with warmer afternoon highs, but we can expect increasing evening clouds as another trough of low pressure moves our way. Saturday will be a warm and breezy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Sunday will be windier for most areas.

Once we get past the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will warm the northern Rockies even further, and a few areas may end up reaching their warmest highs of the season by next Tuesday. Records likely won't be threatened, however. Late next Tuesday through Thursday we'll have more clouds with chances for rain and thunderstorms.