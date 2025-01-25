Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds and weaker wind, but cooler on Saturday

BILLINGS — The cold front which brought clouds and areas of snow continues its trek southward over Montana and Wyoming. Most of the snow that we're going to get from this storm has already fallen, and only small amounts will be possible this evening. We can expect fewer clouds tonight and a much colder start Saturday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will begin developing over the northern Rockies this weekend, and it will be in place most of the last week of January. Saturday will be much quieter, but not very warm despite the sun we'll have. Stronger wind will develop beginning on Sunday, and that will last through next Tuesday before weakening.

We'll have more clouds along with the wind Tuesday as a small disturbance moves over the region, but no precipitation is in the forecast. We'll have fewer clouds and light to moderate breezes next Wednesday and Thursday, followed by increasing clouds and more wind as a trough of low pressure approaches next Friday.