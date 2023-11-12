Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer Clouds And Weakening Wind On Sunday

BILLINGS — The jetstream pushed over Montana Veterans Day Saturday, and some of that strong wind was felt all the way down to the surface, with wind gusts of 45-75 mph being reported. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will continue overnight and will last through Sunday morning. Thankfully the wind will weaken through the course of the day and we'll have more mild sunshine.

Monday will bring quieter and continued milder than average weather before another small, energetic trough of low pressure pushes over the region this coming Tuesday through Thursday. We can expect more gusty wind during that time, with increasing clouds Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow, but little of either will fall in our region this coming week.

Another ridge of high pressure will try to develop over the Intermountain West late this coming week and next weekend. That will begin to clear our sky again and we'll have a decrease in wind speed with more seasonable temperatures. It's still a long way out, but looking ahead to the following (Thanksgiving) week, there is a better chance of rain and snow, and we'll keep watching it as it gets closer.