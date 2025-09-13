Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds and warmer weather on Sunday

BILLINGS — Many parts of Montana and Wyoming had good rain showers and isolated thunderstorms late Friday night and Saturday morning as another area of low pressure moved over our region. Most of that storm has run its course, and we can expect decreasing clouds, fewer showers and cooler temperatures through Sunday morning.

Sunday will begin in a bright and mild way with plenty of sunshine, but we can expect increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening as another trough of low pressure moves toward us from the west. That disturbance will bring more clouds Monday and a slight chance for showers, with more rain and thunderstorms coming Tuesday.

That area of low pressure will be on its way out of the region on Wednesday, but we can expect lingering rain showers for at least the first half of the day. A small ridge of high pressure will bring more sun and warmth next Thursday and early Friday, followed by yet another Pacific trough late next week with a chance for showers next Saturday.