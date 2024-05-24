Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds and showers tonight; a brief break Friday

BILLINGS — An impressive storm continues its trek over Montana and Wyoming this evening, still delivering rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. We'll lose the clouds, rain, and snow by Friday morning, but there will still be many wet roads along with snowy mountain roads, and the decreasing cloud pattern will lead to some wet roads freezing Friday morning. Please drive carefully!

Most of Friday will be quieter, brighter and warmer for most of our area, but there will still be isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Another trough of low pressure will deliver our next round of rain and mountain snow during Memorial Day weekend. At this time, it appears most of the rain and snow will fall from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

That storm will rapidly exit our area on Memorial Day Monday, so the holiday itself should be much warmer and quieter with highs back above average. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be warmer, but we'll also have increasing clouds Wednesday as another wave moves our way. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms both next Wednesday and Thursday.