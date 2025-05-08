Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds and plenty of warmth coming on Friday

BILLINGS — We began Thursday with plentiful sunshine in Montana and Wyoming, but a cold front pushed over the region, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some locally heavy rain will be possible, but many areas will stay dry this evening. We'll have decreasing clouds overnight, and a quieter beginning to Friday with comfortable lows.

A ridge of high pressure will regain control of our weather in the short term on Friday and Saturday. We'll have plenty of sunshine and a return of above average highs on Friday with only light to moderate breezes. Saturday will likely be the warmest day most areas have had thus far in 2025 with plenty of 80s and some lower 90s, but changes to our weather are ahead.

We can expect increasing clouds late Saturday and Sunday, and there will be scattered rain showers on Mother's Day, but nothing too heavy. The breezes will pick up on Sunday and Monday will be windier and cooler with showers possible. A deep trough over the western United States will bring a big cooldown and more rain Tuesday through Thursday.