Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds and more seasonable weather on Tuesday

BILLINGS — It has been an active Monday for much of Montana and Wyoming with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and mountain snow, but that disturbance is on its way out of our region. We can expect decreasing clouds, light to moderate breezes and a seasonable night and Tuesday morning with lows from the upper 20s to the upper 30s.

A trough of low pressure will begin moving our way on Wednesday, and we can expect increasing clouds. There will be a slight chance for showers on Wednesday, but a better chance for light rain and mountain snow on Thursday as the wave arrives. Temperatures will also fell below average on Thursday. We can expect fewer clouds on Friday.

A second storm will move toward the northern Rockies this weekend and early next week. We will have increasing clouds Saturday and a chance for showers, but we'll still be quite mild despite those clouds. Sunday and next Monday will bring another cooling trend with better chances for rain, gusty wind, thunderstorms and more mountain snow.