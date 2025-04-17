Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds on Friday, but still cooler than average

BILLINGS — Our latest impressive winter-like storm almost a month into spring is on its way out of Montana and Wyoming at this time, but we'll have lingering snow and rain showers this evening and early Friday. The sky will be clearing from north to south, and the clearing will allow colder lows and icy spots, so please be careful Friday morning.

Our Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will expire Friday morning, and we can expect a quieter mix of sunshine and clouds with only lingering light rain and snow showers. Despite more sun, highs will be 10-15 degrees below average. Saturday will be bright and warmer with highs back above average for mid April.

Another trough of low pressure will move toward the northern Rockies from Sunday through early next week. The most likely day for rain and mountain snow will be Monday, but we'll have rain and mountain snow showers on Sunday and Tuesday with stronger breezes. We'll have lingering clouds next week with slight chances for rain.