Q2 Billings Area Weather: Feeling more like early May than early February

BILLINGS — It hasn't felt much like winter this winter in Montana and Wyoming, and as we head into the second half of the winter season, little has changed thus far. Plenty of gusty wind and a mix of sun and clouds combined for a warmer than average day on Tuesday. Although we won't have a lot of clouds overnight, the breezes will keep Wednesday's lows warmer than average.

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy, mild and windy day for many, especially from Billings westward. Highs will be close to record territory, with mid to upper 50s and lower 60s for our area. Thursday will be brighter and even warmer with a better chance for some high temperature records to fall. With the gusty wind and sun, we'll have highs from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Friday will be slightly cooler, but still 20-25 degrees above average with more clouds, and Saturday will remain well above average under this strong ridge of high pressure. A wave of energy will approach on Sunday with more clouds, and will give our region a chance for valley rain and mountain snow, but it will be light. Tuesday will be cooler, but still warmer than average.