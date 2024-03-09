Q2 Billings Area Weather: Feeling Like Spring As We "Spring Forward" On Sunday

BILLINGS — On our last full day of Standard Time, it already felt like spring before we both "spring forward" Sunday morning, and reach the first day of spring in 10 days. We'll have a partly cloudy sky tonight with more gusty wind keeping lows warmer than they otherwise would be. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Livingston area through 9AM Sunday.

Sunday will be a partly cloudy, breezy and mild day with highs slightly warmer than they were Saturday. Moving to Daylight time will push sunrise to 7:35AM and sunset to 7:14PM. A weak cold front will bring a chances of mountain snow and a slight chance of lowland rain late Sunday and Monday, but only small amounts will fall in all areas.

We'll have plenty of clouds on Tuesday, but it will be a fairly quiet day. Another trough of low pressure will bring a better chance of mountain snow and lowland rain Wednesday and early Thursday, but heavy amounts or snow and rain are not expected. A ridge of high pressure should begin to clear our sky a bit more by late next week and Saturday.