Q2 Billings Area Weather: February brings weather changes

BILLINGS — Welcome to February!

The new month ushers in changes in the weather pattern as it will become unsettled as we head into the weekend.

Cooler air will knock daytime temperatures down mainly in the 50s today and Friday then 30s and 40s across the weekend. Depending on the track of an approaching low pressure system, we expect rain Saturday afternoon that will transition to a rain/snow mix or full snow overnight into Sunday morning with around a half inch possible along a line from Jordan to Sheridan, WY and areas west including Billings. Our eastern counties will see little to no accumulation.

The accumulating snow will be mainly on grassy areas and will melt quickly leading to possible flooding of roads and basements although the risk is low. Ice jam flooding will also be possible along creeks and streams. Areas prone to such flooding should take steps to protect property, equipment, and livestock.

Next week starts off on a dry note but models are indicating another shot of Pacific moisture coming in the middle part of the week that could bring more rain and snow to the region.

