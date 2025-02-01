Q2 Billings Area Weather: February begins mildly; heavy snow & cold coming soon

BILLINGS — Friday is the final day of January, but it wasn't quite the final day of the unseasonably mild weather that much of Montana and Wyoming has experienced this week. We have a lot of clouds and gusty wind along with our warmer than average temperatures, and that combination will keep lows warmer than average for the first morning of February on Saturday.

We can expect more gusty wind west of Billings on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for showers late in the day. Saturday will be the last unseasonably mild day we have for a while, as a cold front from the north moves over the region, and plentiful moisture from the west flows overhead beginning late Saturday. Winter will roar back the first week of February.

We will have snow at times Sunday through Wednesday, with much colder air leading to well-below-average lows and highs. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Storm Warnings have already been issued for most of our area through Monday, but more will be coming. Lower elevations could receive up to 8 inches of snow through late Monday alone, with several feet of snow in the mountains.