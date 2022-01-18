Q2 Billings Area Weather: Falling temperatures with snow showers today

BILLINGS — A cold front will slowly move in by late this morning causing temperatures to fall through the day. Could be in the low 20s by the drive home.

Expecting snow showers today with the main push coming in the afternoon through this evening. Areas west of Rosebud County will have a better chance at a couple inches of accumulation while totals will be light to the east. Watch out for slick and snow covered roads during your afternoon/evening commute.

Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the teens and 20s. Daytime highs will slowly warm over the next few days. 30s on Thursday then 30s and 40s through the weekend. May attempt to reach the 50s on Sunday.

Tonight’s lows will be in the single digits with teens to the west and below zero to the northeast. Tomorrow night’s lows will be in the single digits to the teens. Looking at 20s and 30s Thursday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com