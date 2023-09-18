Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fall weather arrives before the 1st day of fall

BILLINGS — We start the week with temperatures well above average with increased wildfire risk. By the end of the work week, temperatures are cooler than average with an increasing chance of rain.

After a warm Sunday, temperatures returned to the 80s and possibly some low 90s Monday afternoon. With low humidity and breezy conditions, there are fire weather concerns especially from Billings to the north.

High temperatures will slip day by day, with afternoon highs moving to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, the 60s by Thursday, and possibly only the 50s with rain showers by Friday. Overnight temperatures remain more consistent into the 40s to low 50s.

Expect breezy conditions off and on this week. There could be some snow in the higher elevations as well, all coming before the fall equinox on Saturday.