Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fall back tonight; then active weather early next week

BILLINGS — A trough of low pressure is moving over the western United States this weekend, and although we've had a lot of clouds, most of the energy with this storm is well to our south. As a result, we'll only have isolated rain and snow showers late tonight and early Sunday. Don't forget to "fall back" to standard time tonight!

We'll briefly have quieter weather Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon as another storm approaches our area. That storm is taking better aim at us, and we'll feel more of the effects. We'll have increasing clouds late Monday with valley rain and mountain snow Tuesday and early Wednesday, with low elevation snow possible.

Temperatures will cool to well below average by Tuesday and Wednesday, and that will lead to that chance of lower elevation snow, which would be our first low elevation snow of the season. A ridge of high pressure will then start building overhead late next week, which will mean more sunshine and a temperature rise to seasonable levels.