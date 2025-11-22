Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fairly tame weather on Brawl of the Wild Saturday

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming warmed nicely on this late November Friday, with plenty of sunshine and more gusty wind. The areas that had much of the wind will continue to get it tonight and Saturday. We'll have a mostly clear sky with cool morning lows in the 20s and 30s to start the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will remain in control of the weather of the northern Rockies on Saturday, but more gusty wind will blow. The weather looks great for this time of year for the Brawl of the Wild in Missoula, with kickoff temperatures in the lower 40s and highs in the upper 40s by the late afternoon.

We can expect increasing clouds on Sunday, but just like Saturday, it will be quite mild for this time of year with highs in the 50s. Our weather will rapidly snap back to more of a November feel Monday and Tuesday with cooler air and gusty wind. We'll have some rain showers Monday, but they will be light.

The wind will continue on Tuesday, but highs will have fallen from the 50s on Sunday to the 40s on Monday and the 30s on Tuesday. Wednesday will likely be a dry day for our area, but we'll remain breezy and cool. Thanksgiving Thursday will bring a chance for light rain and snow. Be safe while traveling!