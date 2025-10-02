Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fairly quiet on Friday, followed by a weekend storm

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure was in control of the weather in Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, and it brought more sun than clouds, and warmer than average temperatures. That ridge will still be in control tonight and early Friday, with a mix of clear sky and a few clouds. Lows will range from the lower 40s and lower 50s.

Friday will begin fairly quietly, but we can expect increasing clouds with a slight chance for mainly mountain showers Friday afternoon and evening. Isolated showers could make their way to lower elevations, however. The bigger changes will arrive this weekend, as a Pacific storm arrives, and brings the coldest air of the season thus far.

We can expect valley rain, mountain snow and much cooler air this weekend as the storm moves over the northern Rockies. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for our local mountains from late Saturday to Sunday, with over a foot of snow possible at the highest peaks. We'll have fewer clouds and a warming trend much of next week.