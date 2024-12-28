Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fairly dry on Saturday; more rain and snow is ahead

BILLINGS — Areas west of Billings have had another windy day, and we won't be done with that for a bit. It has been a fairly dry Friday for eastern Montana and northern Wyoming, and it will remain that way for now. We'll have increasing clouds tonight, which along with breezes will keep overnight lows relatively mild for late December.

We'll start the final Saturday of 2024 with a lot of clouds, but we'll get sunbreaks Saturday afternoon ahead of a couple troughs of low pressure. It will remain windy in Livingston and surrounding areas. We'll have increasing clouds Sunday as the first trough arrives, the mountains will get snow and lower elevations will get rain and snow.

Late Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday will be our best window of opportunity to get more snow, temperatures will noticeably fall to seasonable levels, and it will start to feel like winter and December again. The mountains will get more than a foot of snow, with 1-3" for lower elevations. New Year's Day will be cooler and drier with breezes.