Q2 Billings Area Weather: Extreme heat returns briefly

BILLINGS — TGIF!

After a cooler Thursday, heat begins to return today as daytime highs will push up near seasonal from the mid 80s to around 90°.

Expecting only light surface smoke for most of the area today, but it could thicken a bit this afternoon. Air quality should be fair for most of the day. Northern Wyoming will see at least moderate smoke so an air quality alert remains in effect.

The extreme heat returns for the weekend with Billings trying to tie the record high on Sunday. (100° in 2003)

With the heat and low humidity, there will be fire weather concerns across the weekend. One positive is the winds are expected to be lighter. Still, it would be wise not to cause any sparks.

Monsoonal moisture slowly makes a return early next week to help bring a chance for daily showers Monday through the rest of the week. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible on Tuesday.

Our next cold front aims to pass through Tuesday. Expecting a nice cool down behind this front with highs around 80° Tuesday, low to mid 70s on Wednesday then upper 70s to low 80s for the rest of the work week.

Today's high will be in the mid 80s to around 90° then upper 90s to around 100° across the weekend. Overnight temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 60s through the weekend then into the 50s early next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com