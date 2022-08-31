Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Extreme heat returns

Q2 Weather
Posted at 4:38 AM, Aug 31, 2022
BILLINGS — It will get hotter today with some areas attempting reach 100°. The AC will be working overtime!

The extreme heat continues Thursday before a cool down comes Friday thanks to a quick cold front passing through. It won’t last as daytime highs will heat up again across the long Labor Day weekend. Billings could reach a record high on Saturday.

High pressure will keep dry conditions in place through the middle of next week. Daily fire danger will be a concern.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s/100s today and tomorrow, 80s/90s on Friday, 90s/100s Saturday through Monday then 80s/90s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s over the next 7 days.

